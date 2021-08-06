Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Why Minnesota’s Extremely Dry Summer Is Unlikely to Let Up

By Darby Ottoson
mspmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of this exceedingly dry summer, Minnesotans have gotten used to the sight of crisp prairie grass and waterless waterfalls across the state. According to Travis Verdegan, Predictive Services Coordinator at the DNR, Minnesota will continue to witness this drought’s impacts for a while yet. “Even if we had average precipitation for this whole fall, we’d still be in significant conditions just because we’re so far behind.”

mspmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Dry Summer#Minnesotans#Predictive Services#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....

Comments / 0

Community Policy