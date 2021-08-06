Why Minnesota’s Extremely Dry Summer Is Unlikely to Let Up
In the midst of this exceedingly dry summer, Minnesotans have gotten used to the sight of crisp prairie grass and waterless waterfalls across the state. According to Travis Verdegan, Predictive Services Coordinator at the DNR, Minnesota will continue to witness this drought’s impacts for a while yet. “Even if we had average precipitation for this whole fall, we’d still be in significant conditions just because we’re so far behind.”mspmag.com
