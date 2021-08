MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections. The state says out of all the positive cases in the last two months, about half of them were reported in just the last two weeks, and about 85% of cases are the Delta variant. Testing is also going up, but getting one might be harder than it was a few months ago. Laura Neal of Minneapolis ran into the issue over the weekend. “So someone I was in contact with had potentially been exposed, so for me I needed to get tested because I have an immunocompromised niece,”...