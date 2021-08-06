Paragon is working to get its ntfs3 filesystem into the Linux kernel

A fresh Beta update is available for the Steam Client and this time it's a big one. Overhauling the Downloads page, and the Steam Library manager is finally more useful. Valve say the new Downloads area is a "minimal and more focused design with stronger CTAs (Calls to Action)", and the style overall much better matches the new Steam Library too. The new colouring is also supposed to help the visually impaired, which is always nice to see more of a focus on. Updates downloading will show the total progression completed instead of just the download progress, where it previously did not have the disk allocation as part of it which it now does.