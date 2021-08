MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After lagging behind for months, the European Union (EU) now has a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the United States. Rates of people in the 27-member EU with at least one dose have climbed from less than 4 percent in mid-February to 60 percent, while rates in the United States rose from nearly 12 percent to less than 58 percent, the Associated Press reported. The figures come from Our World in Data, an online science publication associated with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.