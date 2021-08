This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the 2600 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The driver's information was run through Dispatch and he was found to have a revoked driver's license. Nicholaus Michael Surber, 36, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended and Exceeding the Speed Limit. Surber was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released pending state charges.