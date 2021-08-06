Cleveland's Oscar Mercado finding a rhythm thanks to choking up: Walk-Off Thoughts

In Cleveland's activity prior to last Friday's trade deadline, three of the four deals had a direct impact on the outfield. That was for a reason. Just looking at that position, Cleveland dealt away Eddie Rosario and Jordan Luplow and brought back Myles Straw, who the team hopes can be the answer in center field for the foreseeable future. The Rosario trade, especially, wasn't just for what was coming back, which in this case was effectively only some payroll relief considering the Pablo Sandoval era in Cleveland basically lasted only a few hours.