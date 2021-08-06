Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland's Oscar Mercado finding a rhythm thanks to choking up: Walk-Off Thoughts

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Cleveland's activity prior to last Friday's trade deadline, three of the four deals had a direct impact on the outfield. That was for a reason. Just looking at that position, Cleveland dealt away Eddie Rosario and Jordan Luplow and brought back Myles Straw, who the team hopes can be the answer in center field for the foreseeable future. The Rosario trade, especially, wasn't just for what was coming back, which in this case was effectively only some payroll relief considering the Pablo Sandoval era in Cleveland basically lasted only a few hours.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Person
Jordan Luplow
Person
Oscar Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Triple A#Leading Off
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCanton Repository

Bradley Zimmer, with opportunity, trying to show consistency in 2021: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are two Walk-Off Thoughts after a 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers improved Cleveland's record to 54-55. Bradley Zimmer had to wait a long time to find any consistency. Consistency with his health. Consistency with his schedule. Consistency with his playing time in the majors. It was always just on the horizon but also barely out of Zimmer's reach.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBMLB

Loftin's cycle includes walk-off HR, 5 hits

Hitting a walk-off home run is a feeling that baseball players dream about from their days as a Little Leaguer. Adding five hits and a cycle to a walk-off blast is a feat most big leaguers can only dream about. For Nick Loftin, those dreams were realized on Sunday afternoon.
NFL995qyk.com

Ex-NFL Star Leaves Tampa Bay Waitress An Unexpected Tip

An Ex-NFL star left a Tampa Bay waitress an unexpected tip last night. We’ve found out that this isn’t the first time he has done this!. When you go out to a restaurant, it’s customary in the US to leave a 20% tip for good service. Well this ex-NFL star went way above the 20% last night!
MLBYardbarker

Javier Baez Hoping To Play Next To Mets' Francisco Lindor

With the MLB trade deadline just two days away, the Mets haven't done much besides acquire 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill up until this point. While the Amazins' have been linked to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, they could also potentially go after Bryant's teammate to fill a short-term need instead.
MLBFanSided

NY Mets News: Josh Reddick is the latest veteran stockpiled on the farm

The New York Mets didn’t just pick Josh Reddick off the scrap heap to help them now or take up a roster spot in Triple-A. The 34-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder is also someone who knows a thing or two about playing big games. Recently released by the Arizona Diamondbacks amid...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Brad Miller’s walk-off GS lifts Phils over Nats

Brad Miller crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings as the Philadelphia Phillies recovered from a seven-run deficit to record an 11-8 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon to avoid a doubleheader sweep. The Phillies scored three runs in the seventh -- the last two on J.T....
MLBFOX43.com

Miller's walk-off grand slam caps doubleheader split for Phillies

Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader that Washington ultimately split with the Philadelphia Phillies. As reports swirled about an imminent trade of Scherzer in Game 2, Washington saw...
MLBMLB

'We got beat': Sox lose lead, give up walk-off

KANSAS CITY -- Liam Hendriks did not want to hear about his team’s 8 1/2 game lead over the Indians in the American League Central following a 3-2 loss to the Royals in 10 innings Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox closer didn’t want to take a look...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Oscar Mercado: Big night in loss

Mercado went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays. His solo shot in the ninth inning off Jordan Romano was the last gasp of a Cleveland rally after they headed into the eighth in an 8-0 hole. Mercado previously hadn't produced a multi-hit performance since July 10, which was also when he hit his only other homer on the year, but the 26-year-old is making a case for a consistent role by slashing .275/.341/.400 over his last 12 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy