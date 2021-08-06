Allegheny County To Require New Employees To Be Vaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,811 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,241,843 cases and 27,925 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 847 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 204 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 11,805,722 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,783,954 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
