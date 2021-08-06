Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County To Require New Employees To Be Vaccinated

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting next week, Allegheny County will require all new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and current unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks. KDKA's Bryant Reed has the story.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Denver

Some UCHealth Employees Protest Being Required To Get COVID Vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday morning, nurses and healthcare workers lined up on the sidewalk outside of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to protest a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. UCHealth is just one of the hospitals requiring the shots. “I think this is why we live in the United States and that we have the ability to do that, and I think people should be able to express their opinions,” Dr. Michelle Barron said. (credit: CBS) Barron is the Senior Medical Director of Infection and Prevention for UCHealth. She expressed compassion for those who wanted to voice...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3-Day Total Of 388 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 388 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 316 are confirmed and 72 are probable cases. Of the two new deaths, one was from July and one was from August. One person was in the 50-64 age group, and the other person was 65 or older. There have been 7,359 total hospitalizations and 104,430 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,010. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 1,811 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,811 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,241,843 cases and 27,925 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 847 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 204 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,805,722 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,783,954 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
Butler County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nurse arrested for stealing medications in Butler County

SARVER, Pa. — A Butler County nurse is facing more than 70 charges after police said she stole prescription opioid medications from patients. Karen L. Hemby, 46, of Ellwood City, faces 72 counts, including felony and misdemeanor theft and drug possession, after they said she was stealing prescription medications from her patients while working as a nurse at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home at 126 Iron Bridge Road in Sarver.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

More Tri-State School Districts Implementing Mask Mandates To Keep Students Safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More tri-state school districts are implementing mask mandates in order to keep their students safe. The developments come as students return to school, and doctors say masking up is the only thing districts can do. Delaware Gov. John Carney is the latest to announce universal masking for the school year, drawing a visceral response from parents this week. The reaction at an Abington Township school board meeting was mixed and fervent, with one parent calling a mask mandate “a generational crime.” CBS3 sat down with Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, who attended that meeting as...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Universal Masking In Effect At Baltimore County Public Schools

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced that universal masking will be required in all of its schools effective Tuesday. “As we prepare to welcome students and staff back to school for in-person learning, universal masking is an important step to help maintain our community’s health and safety,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “All of us are reminded that although the use of masks is just one layer of protection, it is a crucial one.” The school system announced its updated policy at the end of July. The decision to make the mandate effective immediately is prompted by soaring key Covid metrics in the state. The system said Baltimore County is now within the CDC’s substantial transmission zone (50-99 cases per 100,000 residents). Officials also encouraged students over 12 to get vaccinated. “While universal masking supports our overarching goal of keeping students and staff safe, vaccination is still the most effective action we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Supt. Williams. “We continue to urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated.”
Camden, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Camden Mayor To Hold ‘Vaccine Parade’ To Help Stop Spread Of COVID-19 As Case Numbers Increase In City

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – To try to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor of Camden is planning to hold a “vaccine parade” on Tuesday. In Camden County, as of Saturday, 266 people contracted the Delta variant. Health officials say 99% of them were not vaccinated. The county also says more and more people between 18-29 years old are testing positive. New Jersey as a whole is seeing a 435% increase in cases from a month ago. The latest data available shows 59% of adults in Camden have received at least one dose of...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Blueprints’ In Washington County Will Take Over Allegheny County Health Department’s WIC Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will no longer be the local provider for the “Women, Infants, and Children” program. The program will soon fall under “Blueprints” a non-profit based in Washington County. “Blueprints” will become the local provider for the program on January 1, 2022. That program works to solve issues relating to education, affordable housing, career development, and ending poverty. The Allegheny County Health Department says WIC will continue to offer the same services and may add other enhanced ones, as well.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Cites And Closes Two Restaurants For Health Code Violations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department closed Papa Allen’s Pizza on Smithfield Street as well as Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck for various violations. Inspectors say the food wasn’t stored at the proper temperature, and there were sanitation and bug issues. Those issues at Papa Allen have since been fixed and have been allowed to reopen. The Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck was also cited for operating without a health permit. There was also a lack of sanitation, hand-washing, as well as food storage issues. Vagabond Taco Mobile Food Truck will remain closed until the violations are fixed.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Prince George's County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Reinstates Mask Requirement In County Buildings; Employees Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing

LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County is reinstating COVID-19 protocols in its county buildings, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday. County employees who are working in person will be required to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. Masks will be required in all county government buildings starting Friday, August 6 at 5:00 PM. “The new Delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in County Government to keep our employees safe at work,” said Alsobrooks. “The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.” A timeline and policies for the employee vaccination policy is being drafted, officials said. On Monday, Anne Arundel County announced similar protocols.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

ShopRite Teams Up With Philadelphia Health Department To Launch Mobile COVID Vaccination Unit In Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mask changes in Philadelphia come as officials try to find new ways to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Eyewitness News talked to one of the owners who operates many of the ShopRites in the city, including the one at the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center. She says its 2,300 employees are already required to wear masks inside and she prefers everyone one does. “I just believe it’s always good to wear the mask,” Sandy Brown said. “So when I’m inside, I am wearing masks.” ShopRite is also teaming up with the Philadelphia Health Department in another push to get more people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy