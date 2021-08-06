Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19 in the U.K: More than 34,000 with Long Covid

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent NICE guideline defined long Covid as an infection that creates long-term effects. For example, a patient previously diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, might experience symptoms for more than 12 weeks after a positive test. The symptoms can range from chest pain, shortness of breath to lack of energy and joint pain. Some symptoms can be extreme such as insomnia, hallucination and memory loss, connected to dementia.

#Covid 19#Insomnia#Uk
U.K.
Public Health
Coronavirus
