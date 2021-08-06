Covid-19 in the U.K: More than 34,000 with Long Covid

An estimated 34,000 children in the UK are suffering from long Covid, new research shows.This includes 11,000 two- to 11-year-olds and 23,000 12- to 16-year-olds, according to a survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Symptoms, which include fatigue and shortness of breath, were self-reported by participants as persisting for more than four weeks after infection with Covid-19.The findings come after a separate report, published earlier in the week, said that children were unlikely to suffer from long Covid.Dr Elaine Maxwell, a scientific adviser at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), who was not involved in either study,...