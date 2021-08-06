Cancel
How Did The Megaliths Of Stonehenge Endure For Over 5,000 Years? Geologists Explain

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has revealed some of the secrets behind Stonehenge’s magnificent rocks. The hardiness of the material used to build Stonehenge has been determined through detailed scientific analysis. During the 1950s, when Stone 58 was removed from a sarsen, the piece of core sample was also transported to the United States. After decades in the United States, Stone 58 was returned to Britain for research. The sample was at the core of this current research. The sarsens are huge boulders made of a sedimentary rock that formed slowly, not deep in the earth like most other minerals.

