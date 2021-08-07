Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Billions In Government Rent Aid Is Available. Here’s How To Get It

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB73e_0bJgt4KF00

With evictions again on hold in most U.S. counties, tenants now have until October 3 to get government help paying their rent. The additional 60 days could prove vital given that barely 10% of the $46 billion in emergency federal relief specifically awarded for that purpose had been distributed as of July, with estimates showing that more than half of renters and many landlords across the country are even unaware that aid is available.

Comments / 45

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
House Rentkicks96news.com

Do You Need Money for Rent and Utilities?

Do you need additional money for rent and utilities because of the Covid-19 Pandemic? An upcoming Free Rental Assistance Fair is offering to help. Anyone in the state can attend the fair which will provide computers and onsite agents to assist with applications and information. The event will be hosted by Senator Barbara Blackman, who says there is still $25 million that can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
House RentPosted by
CNN

Need housing and rental relief? Here's how to get started

(CNN) — After the federal eviction moratorium expired, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extension until October 3 for high Covid-19 transmission areas. The Biden administration says those areas cover 90 percent of the country's renters. According to a recent survey by the US Census Bureau just...
House Rentfoxync.com

Apply For The HOPE Program To Help Pay Rent

The NC Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is managed by the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the state Department of Public Safety. HOPE provides rent and utility bill assistance to low-income renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is committed to helping North Carolina renters stay safe in their homes by preventing evictions and loss of utility services.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

ORLANDO, Fla. - A petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments circulating on Change.org is getting closer to its goal of 3 million signatures. Started last year by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin and her husband, the petition calls for $2,000 monthly payment for adults and a $1,000 payments for children.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Renters and utilities assistance program offering help for those in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re struggling to pay your rent or utilities, there are services offered by state agencies to help make ends meet. The Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama program can help renters by providing emergency funding for costs dating as far back as March 2020. The program offers both emergency rent and utilities funding to help eligible individuals.
House Renthamlethub.com

Need rental assistance? Check out these tenant assistance services

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on August 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But renters in counties where the order does not apply now face the possibility of eviction if they still owe back rent. And on top of that, scammers can take advantage of the panic caused by this situation.
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

This little-known stimulus check program gets you up to $25,000 – now there’s more time to apply

One of the most controversial moves by the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic under President Biden came just a few days ago. The CDC re-instituted a ban on the eviction of renters for another 60 days. This might sound like a bizarrely constructed sentence — how in the world does the CDC’s remit encompass the relationship between landlords and renters? — but for the health agency’s contention that a flood of renters cast out on the street would (theoretically) exacerbate the pandemic. Thus, the moratorium extension. Which is also related to the rental assistance programs funded by...
EconomySacramento Observer

EDD to start automatically paying benefits

(CALMATTERS) – Desperate times call for desperate measures. With hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians waiting more than three weeks for the state Employment Development Department to process their claims, the agency announced Thursday that it will start automatically paying benefits to claimants who have already cleared fraud filters and verified their identity and who continue to certify their eligibility.
Raleigh, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

HOPE Program available to provide renter, utility assistance

RALEIGH — The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions, or HOPE, Program has announced changes to accept referrals of tenants from landlords and increase financial awards to North Carolina households that apply for pandemic-related rent and utility assistance. The new guidelines aim to help more renters get back on their...
U.S. Politicsthv11.com

VERIFY: Are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress has already approved three separate rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. But will there be a fourth stimulus check soon appearing in your bank account?. The claim. A recent Facebook post claimed “And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on...
House Rentdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For The Purpose Of Rent Finds Less Takers

Two of the last stimulus checks had put aside a total of $46.6 billion for the purpose of being able to provide assistance for paying the rents. This support was to be given to eligible citizens facing a severe crisis and are unable to meet their housing costs due to the disruptions within the economy that occurred because of the COVID-19 virus.
House Rentaroundptown.com

Rental Assistance Program

An Illinois program to help with rent will end on Sunday, July 18th. The program is designed to help with those who have fallen behind on rent due to financial hardship during the pandemic. The link below connects to the application. https://ilrpp.ihda.org/.

Comments / 45

Community Policy