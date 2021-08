For a country loathe to admit troubles at home, it’s surprising to see the frequency with which North Korea is doing exactly that of late. Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compared the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic to the 1950-53 Korean War. Before that, he told North Koreans to brace for the “worst-ever” outcome, invoking comparisons to the country’s deadly 1990s famine, known in the North as the Arduous March. In October 2020, he even shed tears while speaking about the country’s struggles.