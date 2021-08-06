WILD GEORGIA: Shooting stars, baby reptiles, early migrations mark August
August is a time of transition, when summer begins fading into fall. Here’s a look at what’s happening — or will happen — in Georgia’s wild this month:. As if to proclaim “it’s August,” dozens of “shooting stars” will streak across the northeast night sky all next week during the annual Perseid meteor shower. The sky show, the most popular of the year’s meteor showers, will peak at some 50 meteors per hour on Wednesday and Thursday nights.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0