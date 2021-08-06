WILD GEORGIA: Shooting stars, baby reptiles, early migrations mark August

Summertime means more than warm weather, cold drinks, and trips to the beach—in many places around the world, it also means encountering a whole host of pests you'd largely forgotten about during the colder months of the year. Unfortunately, this includes venomous spiders like black widows, which can be found in many U.S. states and territories, and whose bites can not only cause serious injury and impairment, but may even be fatal, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.