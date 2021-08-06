Cancel
Cancer

World Cancer Institute: Cancer Development, Treatment And Progression In A Complex COVID World Of Accelerating Virus Mutations, Vaccine Evading Hybrid Variants, Neutralized Immune Responses And Vaccine Hesitancy

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, Founder/CEO of World Cancer Institute today stated:

"Regional and global 'herd immunity' has clearly become far more elusive and improbable with enlarging clinical realities and clinical acknowledgement by the major vaccine pharmaceutical providers of confirmed reduced timeframes of systemic immunity from the respective primary providers of vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

"We are encountering both a US and pan-global shift and altered clinical perspective of COVID global dynamics now significantly impacted by vaccination hesitancy of population groups in numerous states."

Sassover continued: "This clearly is statistically significant in the elevated probabilities of reviewing options and processes addressing the entire cancer spectrum of 'standard of care' treatment across all solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

"We have a new reality to confront with this next phase of the pandemic with the presence of active and enlarging COVID infections now within the fully vaccinated 'breakthrough infections' category as well as concomitant post-COVID long term health impact from unexpected and notable health impairments and conditions of vague origin and etiology."

Sassover added: "A recurring question we ask is: 'What is the risk profile for current cancer patients across all cancer categories in the context of replicating mutational viruses and transmissible factors of larger viral loads of virus in those who are fully vaccinated?

Sassover continued: 'Long COVID' cases are evidencing requirements for broader scope of mediating treatments involving inordinate recovery times with shadow effects of emergent newly diagnosed health conditions appearing and continuing unabated in numerous COVID population groups."

In the context of the Delta variant and rapidly progressing Lambda variant combined with statements from Moderna and Pfizer as to variable levels of protection and likely immunity levels, currently projected to reduced timeframe of 6 months, there appears the likely need for vaccine booster shots --as indicated by Pfizer and Moderna within some as yet unspecified timeframe.

Yet responses in planning or modifying treatment regimens for cancer patients is challenging as there is an absence of concurrence and neither booster shot validity nor need has been confirmed by CDC, FDA or WHO.

What in fact are appropriate proactive measures Cancer medical practitioners implement to maintain adequate therapeutic threshold for cancer patients worldwide?

World Cancer Institute has viewed the unfolding events from both the cancer patient perspective within the large global Cancer population and the worldwide population hoping to avoid and prevent the onset of any impairment of immunogenicity which may initialize cascades of health issues and abnormalities which compromise overall homeostasis.

This of course has clear clinical priority in terms of immediate impact on all current Cancer patient procedures that may possibly require modified clinical processes across all cancer categories.

Near term review may suggest:

1:A more targeted understanding within the expanding COVID terminology regarding 'Variants of Concern' and ' Variants of Interest.'

2: Comparative Benefits /Risks of mRNA vaccines in contrast to new emerging protein based genomically engineered vaccines.

Contact: Karen Howard news@worldcancerinstitute.com www.worldcancerinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-cancer-institute-cancer-development-treatment-and-progression-in-a-complex-covid-world-of-accelerating-virus-mutations-vaccine-evading-hybrid-variants-neutralized-immune-responses-and-vaccine-hesitancy-301350037.html

SOURCE World Cancer Institute Inc.

