The popularity of mobile gaming grew unabated in the first half of 2021. According to a report by App Annie, in the first half of this year, consumers spent $1.7 billion per week on both iOS store and Google Play Store purchases of mobile games. This represents an increase of 24% year over year and 40% from the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, as mentioned in a Gaming & Media News article. In fact, the article stated, citing App Annie, that worldwide consumer spending on mobile gaming is set to surpass $120 billion this year, suggesting an increase of about 19% from last year and almost 40% from 2019.