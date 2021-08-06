Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Olympic baseball a cross between Double-A and Old-Timers Day

By RONALD BLUM
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iPKd_0bJglPFL00

YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — Imagine Olympic swimming without the world’s top 100. Or track and field missing the 100 strongest and fastest. Or gymnastics, if the 100 most talented weren’t on hand.

That’s what the Olympic baseball tournament is, largely a cross between Double-A ball and Old-Timers Day.

If acronyms are essential to the Olympics, DFA is as significant as IOC.

Many of the players had been designated for assignment, baseball lingo for removed from a 40-man Major League Baseball roster prior to an unconditional release.

There was a diamond talent level far below that displayed at the MLB Futures Game in Denver on July 11, where Washington’s Cade Cavalli and the Yankees Luis Medina both topped 100 mph.

Pitchers did reach triple digits at the Olympics, but that’s because the Yokohama Stadium scoreboard lists kph in addition to mph.

That’s not to say the athletes on the six teams are untalented. They are extremely skilled. But almost all of them are not among the best 1,200 or so baseball players in the world. Is this the type of competition the Olympics should want?

Tampa Bay prospect Shane Baz, who pitched in the Futures Game before heading to Japan, was the most prominent young pitcher, followed by Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, traded on the eve of the tournament in the deal that brought Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay.

Other than Anthony Gose, whose last big league pitch was five years ago, and Jumbo Diaz, whose last was in 2017, they were the hardest-throwers. Most failed to reach the 95 mph-plus level of top college pitchers such as Jack Leiter. Several maxed out in the upper 80s.

Yes, there were a handful of Olympians who can play at a major league level. Masahiro Tanaka could have remained in MLB this year, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a 22-year-old right-hander with the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes, looks ready. Kodai Senga, a 28-year-old hard-throwing right-hander with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, could be major league late-innings material.

And Scott Kazmir pitched like his 37-year-old body is responding in a manner that could get him back to the big leagues.

But much of the rosters were stocked with middling minor leaguers. Or several even further removed: Pittsburgh Pirates front office analyst Jeremy Bleich, who last pitched professionally in 2019, was on Israel’s pitching staff along with Shlomo Lipetz, who has a day job at New York’s City Winery. Their performances were admirable but far different than the elite athletes competing in other sports.

Big league veterans included Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson, David Robertson on the U.S., Oliver Perez and Adrian González on Mexico, José Baustisa and Melky Cabrera on the Dominican Republic, Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia on Israel. They showed heart and commitment. They had big moments. But none appeared as if they could claim the final spot on a 26-man big league roster.

MLB excludes Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Jacob deGrom and the other 40-man roster players from Olympic eligibility, Many general managers block prospects who technically are eligible, some worrying they might need them in case of injuries, others not wanting to risk their players outside of club farm teams.

Baseball and softball were dropped by the International Olympic Committee after the 2008 Beijing Games, left off for 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, then brought back jointly for this year before getting dropped again for Paris in 2024. They hope to return for Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.

Softball, with the best that play that sport, deserves to stand on its own. The Olympics are their moment in the spotlight, and they deserve that platform to shine every four years.

Though the baseball tournament was filled with competitive, entertaining games, it was partly a showcase for players trying to earn big league roster spots. Is that an Olympic ideal?

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Melky Cabrera
Person
Danny Valencia
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Ap#Dfa#Major League Baseball#Yankees#Tampa Bay#The Pacific League#Orix Buffaloes#Pittsburgh Pirates#Big League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: The case for a catcher shakeup as Vazquez scuffles

In April, Red Sox manager Alex Cora proudly referred to Christian Vazquez as one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. Vazquez had just launched homers in consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, cheekily declaring, "I feel sexy at the plate." Four months later, he's running out of time...
MLBFanSided

Mike Trout’s continued absence from baseball activities is concerning

Mike Trout has yet to participate in baseball activities for the LA Angels since that horrible day he strained his calf on May 17th. It seems clear at this point that Trout did more than just strain that calf. He was originally supposed to be out for six to eight weeks, and now we’re at 12 with no return in sight really.
Sportschatsports.com

Olympic Baseball 2021: Japan Beats Dominican Republic 4-3 on Day 1

Fresh off winning a gold medal in softball, Japan opened the baseball tournament with a 4-3 victory over the Dominican Republic at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Dominican Republic appeared to be in firm control heading into the bottom of the ninth after an RBI double by Gustavo Nunez put it ahead 3-1.
SportsESPN

Third-timer, Old-timer: Ross still strong on Olympic beach

TOKYO --  Three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings missed out on her bid to qualify for a sixth trip to the Summer Games. Fortysomething four-time Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Jake Gibb both retired after getting knocked out in Tokyo. Defending Olympic champion Laura Ludwig is heading back to Germany...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

The Last Days of Minor League Baseball

When Major League Baseball announced its generic, placeholder directional names for the collections of remaining 120 affiliated minor league clubs earlier this year, fans everywhere had fun with and bemoaned the silliness of it all. And while the minor league game on the field doesn’t look much different, beyond MLB’s calving of a quarter of affiliated minor league clubs in its One Baseball reorganization, it also sloughed the historical leagues—their physical structures and the personnel who staffed them—off the iceberg.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Double lives: athletes split time between work and sport

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Argentine Olympic equestrian Jose Maria Larocca takes his laptop to competitions. He is on the phone a lot at riding events. He is normally the last competitor to arrive and the first to leave. Between the ages of 24 and 34 he did not ride at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy