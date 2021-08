It's undeniable: Sifan Hassan is killing it. Hassan, a long-distance runner representing the Netherlands at this year's Olympic Games, was powering through the last lap of the women's 1,500 meter heat on Monday when a nightmare situation came true: a runner ahead of her tripped, prompting a domino effect. Hassan tried and failed to jump over a fallen runner and then fell down herself. She was undeterred; she got back up and, now suddenly in last place, went on to pass 11 runners to finish first.