Roundup: S.Korea logs current account surplus for 14 months

 6 days ago

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- South Korea logged current account surplus for 14 straight months through June thanks to strong export supported by the global demand recovery, central bank data showed Friday. Current account surplus amounted to 8.85 billion U.S. dollars in June, after staying in black for 14 months...

