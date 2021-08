A lot has been said about Simone Biles since her departure from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those that did not tune in, Biles, who has often been touted as the greatest gymnast of all time (and one of the best athletes overall), shocked the world when she bowed out of the games. During a team competition, Biles bailed on a vault landing and quickly left the mat. She returned a short while later, but opted not to participate in the competition. She announced that, while she was not physically hurt, mentally, she did not feel comfortable continuing, per CNN.