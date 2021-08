When Major League Baseball announced its generic, placeholder directional names for the collections of remaining 120 affiliated minor league clubs earlier this year, fans everywhere had fun with and bemoaned the silliness of it all. And while the minor league game on the field doesn’t look much different, beyond MLB’s calving of a quarter of affiliated minor league clubs in its One Baseball reorganization, it also sloughed the historical leagues—their physical structures and the personnel who staffed them—off the iceberg.