The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are great handheld devices, but if you use them on the go extensively, you're probably aware that neither has the greatest battery life. A portable battery pack is an incredibly useful Switch accessory that gives the console extra juice while on the go. Adorama has an excellent today-only deal on the Anker PowerCore 13400 Powerbank, a battery pack specifically released for the Nintendo Switch and certified by Nintendo. It even has a Nintendo Switch logo on it. The Anker PowerCore 13400 is on sale for only $30, down from $70. This same battery pack is currently $60 at Amazon, so this is quite the deal.