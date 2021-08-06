Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Northland Nature: Prime time for grasshoppers, locusts

By Editorials
pinejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to recent rains in late July (more rain in the last 10 days than fell for the whole month previous), there is now plenty going on as we enter August. The trio of fall wildflowers — goldenrods, asters and sunflowers — are emerging and progressing as we reach and pass mid-summer. I have seen in bloom about two-thirds of the dozen kinds of goldenrods that grow in the region, and fewer with asters and sunflowers, but more to come.

www.pinejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasshoppers#Beetles#Insect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifeDaily Telegram

Northland Nature: Bergamots add to roadside flora

As we exit July, we can look back on a time of heat, haze and dryness. July is our warmest month, so the heat may be considered normal. However, lack of precipitation here as well as west of us gave way to wildfires — more than usual and accounted for haze that we have been dealing with.
Animalscarolinasportsman.com

Summer is prime time to bag multiple coyotes

Right now is the best time of year to hunt coyotes. According to pro hunter Gene Wisnewski, right now is the easiest time of the year to bag multiple coyotes during night hunts. The pups have left their dens and are learning to find food for themselves. These pups are eager to prove themselves, and have little experience in matching wits with human hunters.
Shoppingoutdoorchannelplus.com

Just in Time for Fall – New Yeti Colors Inspired by Nature

YETI's new fall color collections include Sharptail Taupe, Harvest Red, and Highlands Olive. The new YETI Sharptail Collection is inspired by the bronzed prairie in Big Sky Country, and the elusive grouse that calls it home. Grab this color before it takes flight in select YETI Drinkware!. Products available in...
AnimalsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Locust Leafminer

The Black locust and Honey Locust are native, medium-sized hardwood deciduous trees with compound leaves. They are an early successional forest species, meaning that they are adapted to grow quickly in a variety of areas to aid in the natural progression of forest development. Black locust is a nitrogen-fixing legume, meaning it adds nitrogen to the soil instead of removing it and in some cases, this helps to improve soil quality. Honey locust is non-nitrogen fixing, but it develops larger and sweeter, bean like pods that are beneficial for livestock and wildlife. The wood of locust is extremely tough and rot resistant and is favored for making fence posts. They are commonly found along roadways and forest edges, often in groves. Both types of locust have a common insect that targets it that often goes unnoticed until this time of year and is often mistaken as tree blight or sudden mortality.
RecipesSantafe New Mexican.com

Prime-time salad

When summer fruits and vegetables are at their peak, it becomes difficult to choose what recipe to share with you each week. There are so many summer beauties to choose from. Peppers! Tomatoes! Stone fruit! Greens! This week, I decided to choose a handful of ingredients in their prime and celebrate them in this fast and easy salad.
Animalscondorexpress.com

Even more: glassy seas, common dolphin masses, great humpbacks

A high stratus layer dispersed around noon and the rest of our time was spent under sunny, blue skies. Seas were glassy and calm again. Sightings reported include: 6+ humpback whales, 6000+ long-beaked common dolphins and 1 Minke whale. Not far outside the harbor we had a few fast and...
Gardeningyourvalley.net

Sharon Connors: Life is like a well-planted garden

Being born and raised on the rich Midwest soil (Chicago to be exact), I could always look forward to fresh-out-of-the-garden juicy red apples, hot-buttered sweet corn on the cob and lots of watermelon. My family would stop at the Big Apple apple orchard on the way home from our day...
GardeningWright County Journal Press

Watering the yard and garden in extreme drought

Authors: Natalie Hoidal, local foods educator; Annalisa Hultberg, food safety educator; Julie Weisenhorn, horticulture educator — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Use raked leaves as mulch around trees, shrubs and perennials. Save time later this fall by cleaning empty rain barrels now. A few weeks ago, we published an article...
SciencePark Rapids Enterprise

Northland Nature Journal: Loony business witnessed on Shingobee Lake

The loons were constantly belly sliding in for landings and long flapping takeoffs, like it was a busy airport. On this 160-acre lake, I could count 10 at one time on July 22. They were bouncing up and down like some sort of loony dancing – all the while howling and singing and having a great ol’ time.
Agriculturemontanarightnow.com

Grasshoppers wage war on farmers & ranchers

BILLINGS, Mont. - If you've been brave enough to get outside in the heat then you've probably heard the chirping of our seasonal grasshopper friends... or more like foes for some Montana farmers. We spoke with the President of Montana Stockgrowers, Jim Steinbeisser who says grasshoppers thrive in dry and...
AgricultureDaily Record

August is prime time: Plant now to graze later

Fall and winter grazing seems a long way off as we take a peek at the forecast of warm and sunny weather. However, now is the time to start thinking about planting cool season annuals and winter cover crops to feed livestock in the cold months. Optimal planting time for...
Astronomyjerseysbest.com

Jersey Skies: It’s prime time for the Perseids

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year. They get their name from the constellation Perseus, which is where the meteors originate. Oddly enough, meteor showers and meteorites are not directly related. A meteorite is a chunk of rock and metal — basically pieces of asteroids. These chunks come down all the time randomly throughout the year, attracted by the Earth’s gravity. Most of these burn up in the atmosphere as meteors, but if they land on the surface, it is called a meteorite.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss “Prime Time” for the Perseid Meteor Shower

The best-known meteor shower of the year should be a good time this year on the peak night of August 11, with no bright Moon to interfere. August brings the best-known meteor shower of the year, the Perseids. This annual meteor shower happens each year as Earth crosses the debris trail of comet Swift-Tuttle. Most of these meteors are grains of dust up to the size of a pea, and they create fabulous “shooting stars” as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy