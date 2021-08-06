Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v9zt_0bJgXPoZ00
Passengers wait to enter a railway station, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - What you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Japan COVID cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo

Japan reached the milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Friday, domestic media reported, as infections soared in Olympics host Tokyo and other urban areas.

New cases in Tokyo hit 4,515, the second highest after Thursday's record 5,042, while the neighbouring, populous prefecture of Kanagawa saw its cases soaring to more than 2,000, quadrupling in less than two weeks.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began last year is now above one million, tarnishing the country's early success in containing the disease. read more

Japan decided this week to expand COVID-19 curbs to more than 70% of its population, but in contrast to stringent lockdowns elsewhere, authorities are relying mainly on requests for self-restraint and peer pressure. read more

South Korea to compensate nurse paralysed after COVID shot

A South Korean nursing assistant who was paralysed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was recognised as a victim of an industrial accident, making her eligible for government benefits and compensation.

The nursing assistant, who has not been identified, received AstraZeneca's shot on March 12 and later suffered from double vision and paralysis and was diagnosed with acute encephalomyelitis, the state-run Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service said on Friday.

The service said in a statement the woman did not have underlying conditions and there seemed to be a "a reasonable causal link between the side effects and the vaccination".

AstraZeneca, asked about the case, did not refer to it directly but said patient safety was of the utmost importance for it and regulators around the world. read more

U.S. daily cases jump to 6-month high; focus on booster shots

Daily new COVID-19 cases have climbed to a six-month high in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported nationwide as the Delta variant ravaged Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates.

"We're seeing terrifying #COVID19 trends in our hospitals," County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote on Twitter. She is the top official of Harris County, the most populous county in Texas and home to the city of Houston.

"At this point, if you're unvaccinated by choice, you're complicit in this crisis."

The United States is working to give COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

It will join Chile, Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot. read more

High daily case count in China, Sydney

China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, fuelled by a surge in locally transmitted infections, with 124 new confirmed cases, up from 85 a day earlier. read more

Australian officials warned Sydney residents on Friday to brace for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the country's largest city logged a record 279 locally acquired infections for the second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant. read more

J&J seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant said on Friday, moving a step closer to supplying the first single-dose COVID-19 shot to the country.

The application comes at a time when legal wrangles have held up U.S. vaccine donations to India, which has not met requests for granting foreign manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits.

Only about 495.3 million people from a population of more than 1.3 billion had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday, according to the Indian health ministry data. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Covid#South Korean#Americans#Australian#J J#India Johnson Johnson#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Japan leader’s medical adviser urges tougher virus measures

TOKYO — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister said Thursday that surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and urged the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity. “If the infections continue to surge at the current pace, we won’t be...
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Pharmaceutical industry response to SARS and MERS disease outbreaks: Case study

SARS, a viral respiratory disease, is a member of the Coronaviridae virus family that infects mammals and human beings. The disease was first identified in November 2002 in the Guangdong province of southern China. It causes flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, headache, chills, diarrhoea and breathing difficulties, which can turn fatal in severe cases.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Doctor tells woman, 25, that her eyes looked like they had turned a shade of yellow because she worked in a bright IKEA uniform - but she was actually suffering from terminal cancer

A young woman's worrying cancer symptom was dismissed by a doctor who inexplicably thought her yellow jaundice eyes looked off-white simply because she was wearing a bright Ikea uniform. Chelsey La Frentz, 25, went to a local GP in Adelaide after noticing her eyes looked different, as well as suffering...
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy