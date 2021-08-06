Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutherford County, TN

UT Extension Rutherford County’s Amy Willis Honored as Outstanding 4-H Agent

wgnsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture recognized some of its top faculty, staff, researchers and Extension experts at UTIA’s annual awards and promotions luncheon on the UTIA campus in Knoxville July 30, 2021. The event was conducted in person, a welcome return to normalcy after having an online ceremony because of the pandemic last year. The awards honor the extraordinary performance of UTIA employees during a difficult year of online education and changes to procedures because of the pandemic. Many of the awards are gifts made possible by faculty, alumni and friends of the Institute.

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
State
North Carolina State
Rutherford County, TN
Business
County
Rutherford County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Online Education#University Of Tennessee#Utia#Institute#Chamber Of Commerce#Honor Clubs#Utia Tennessee Edu#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....

Comments / 0

Community Policy