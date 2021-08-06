Directors And Officers Insurance Explained

Directors and officers (D&O) insurance protects the people who serve as directors and officers of a company if they are sued by employees, customers, vendors or others. It can cover defense costs, a settlement and other expenses that arise out of the lawsuit. Who Needs Directors and Officers Liability...
Valvoline Inc. said Thursday that it was conducting a search to appoint one or more new members to its board of directors with "significant experience" in electric vehicles, energy transition and/or autonomous transportation. The company is looking to identify a candidate or candidates by May 1, 2022. The vehicle care products company's stock rose 2.4% in morning trading. Valvoline said it has held "constructive discussions" with Chicane Capital Management LP, the investment manager of shareholder Chicane Opportunities Fund LP, about board composition as the company looks to separate its retail services and global products businesses. "We value the perspectives of our shareholders and appreciate the constructive discussions that we've had with Chicane Capital," said Valvoline Chairman Steve Kirk. "We applaud Valvoline's commitment to add new voices to the boardroom," said Chicane Capital Managing Partner Georgina Russell. Valvoline's stock has rallied 50.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.0%.
Direct and digital insurer Colonial Surety has announced the appointment of Richard Clarke as chief insurance officer. Clarke’s appointment comes on the heels of Colonial Surety’s recent small and medium-sized business (SMB) platform launch, which was aimed at making it simpler for businesses to find, purchase and manage insurance and bond products. In his new role, Clarke will lead all insurance strategy and operations for the expansion of Colonial Surety’s SMB-focused product suite.
Lemonade, the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence, appointed Sean Burgess as chief claims officer. As part of this move, Burgess will be filling the role of Jim Hageman, Lemonade’s first hire in this role when founded six years ago. Burgess joins Lemonade after more than 25 years at USAA,...
The agreement addresses 'covered claims' including conspiracy, breach of fiduciary duty, and trade secrets. Defendants still face the prospect of claims under the federal bankruptcy code and Virginia state law. The trustee for the bankrupt firm said the sum likely exceeds what they could secure if the claims went to...
Corrected 10:32 a.m. | Federal and state regulators must push insurance companies to disclose more information on climate-related risk and their role in underwriting the fossil fuel industry, investors and advocates said in comment letters to the Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office. Without such efforts, some investment advisers fear that...
New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 144.4 crore in connection with Telangana Insurance Medical Scheme (IMS) scam. The properties belong to the then Director of IMS and other IMS officials, their family members and suppliers of medicines. The attached assets...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. A 32-hour workweek, no pay cuts, and a regular three-day weekend?. It’s not a dream, it’s a reality, according to media CEO Chelsea Fagan, who says she’s been implementing four-day workweeks since July. “Regular...
Around the world, the pandemic spurred a significant rise in remote work arrangements. Regardless of industry or business model, remote teams can have significant impacts—both positive and negative—on a company’s overall financial health. In some cases, remote teams require a company to buy new technology in order for employees to accomplish their work. On the other hand, many companies are saving significant amounts of money by not maintaining a physical office—and some are even seeing increased productivity.
Colorado and New Mexico recently announced an innovative approach to managing their new state-facilitated retirement saving programs. Under a Memorandum of Cooperation, the Colorado Secure Savings Program and New Mexico Work and $ave will collaborate on program administration and financial services, marketing, data collection, and participant privacy. Such partnerships can provide a cost-effective way for states to help those workers lacking employer-sponsored plans save for retirement.
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Company executives are beginning to consider different permanent work models for their employees as the coronavirus pandemic, and the spread of the Omicron variant, destabilize their latest return-to-office plans. With Omicron so new, companies are struggling to understand how the variant might affect their operations and...
TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week) QUALIFICATIONS: Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and two years experience in family law or a similar combination of education and experience. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience. TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less...
(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
While there are no plans for a fourth stimulus check for Americans, a huge number of people will be eligible for funds distributed in 2021. According to Fortune, eligible parents of 2021 newborns will receive another $1,400 stimulus check when they file their tax returns next year.
On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
Social Security will be one of the most significant references of revenue that you rely on in your next years. Gratitude to how the retirement bonuses plan is created, you don’t have to bother regarding these advantages going out and include them going up when expansion raises rates. But, you...
The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
Comments / 0