Area athletes earn State Games medals on ice
Holly Kubicek and Washington County members of the Nebraska Bugeaters hockey team recently won medals during Cornhusker State Games competition on ice. Kubicek, a 7-year-old figure skater from Fort Calhoun, claimed two first-place gold medals with her efforts in the compulsory moves and basic free skate categories. The Blade & Edge Figure Skating Club athlete performed to music from the movie “Zootopia” — Shakira's “Try Everything” — during the free skate competition.www.enterprisepub.com
