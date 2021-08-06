Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, NE

Area athletes earn State Games medals on ice

By Staff reports
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Kubicek and Washington County members of the Nebraska Bugeaters hockey team recently won medals during Cornhusker State Games competition on ice. Kubicek, a 7-year-old figure skater from Fort Calhoun, claimed two first-place gold medals with her efforts in the compulsory moves and basic free skate categories. The Blade & Edge Figure Skating Club athlete performed to music from the movie “Zootopia” — Shakira's “Try Everything” — during the free skate competition.

www.enterprisepub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Bennington, NE
City
Fort Calhoun, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Blair, NE
County
Washington County, NE
City
Elkhorn, NE
City
Louisville, NE
Blair, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Gold Medals#Nebraska Bugeaters#Motto Mclean Ice Arena#The Bantam Division#Blair High School#Rump#Otte Blair Middle School#Cornhusker State Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

How 'Jeopardy!' got the host decision so, so wrong

New York (CNN Business) — I'll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200... In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, "Jeopardy!" announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy