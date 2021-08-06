Cancel
Blair, NE

Blair golfer earns 5th at state championship

By Staff reports
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Vance Janssen of Blair finished tied for fifth July 30th during the 113th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Lochland Country Club in Hastings. The Blair High School graduate and former Wayne State College basketball player shot a four-round 279, earning $312.50 in winnings alongside Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington who also shot 9-under par. Janssen earned his top-five finish with a fourth-round 66 — the low round of the day.

