One of the most famous figures in all of Wyoming is Grizzly Bear 399 and she is on the move. Normally this bear is hanging out in the Grand Teton National Forest, but has recently made her way outside the park boundaries and wildlife experts say the safety of the bear and her cubs is in jeopardy because so many document their location on the internet. One way you can help the family is to not seek them out and if you do see them don't let others know where they are.