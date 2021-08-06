EA's Dead Space Remake Could Reportedly Launch Late 2022

Bringing back Dead Space is probably one of the most crowd-pleasing decisions EA has made in years (of course, that’s only true because them killing off the franchise and its developer to begin with was one of their most crowd-displeasing decisions in years), but as excited as millions of people are about the prospect of playing a new Dead Space game in the hopefully not-too-distant future, it’s worth remembering that it’s not guaranteed to succeed. There’s one very simple reason for that- remaking a game, any game, is a tricky business, but it becomes trickier still when the game you’re remaking is as fiercely beloved as the first Dead Space.