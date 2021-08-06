Cancel
EA's Dead Space Remake Could Reportedly Launch Late 2022

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Space was announced just last month with a brief teaser trailer. Due to not having much to show, many expected to not see the game for a few years at the very least, but according to a new report, it could be coming as early as next year. The...

TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Dead Space Show Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

More adventures in the Dead Space universe could be on the cards. The series, long thought deceased following the release of critical and commercial failure Dead Space 3 back in 2013, has received a much-deserved new lease on life this year thanks to EA’s recent announcement that the first game in the franchise is getting a remake. With original creator Visceral Games having long since closed shop, the publisher’s first-party Motive Studio (Star Wars: Squadrons) has been brought in to handle the project. Naught but a cinematic teaser trailer confirming Isaac Clarke’s return has been shown so far, but suffice it to say, that fans are already eager to see more.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

What Can the Dead Space Remake Learn from Resident Evil 2?

Bringing back Dead Space is probably one of the most crowd-pleasing decisions EA has made in years (of course, that’s only true because them killing off the franchise and its developer to begin with was one of their most crowd-displeasing decisions in years), but as excited as millions of people are about the prospect of playing a new Dead Space game in the hopefully not-too-distant future, it’s worth remembering that it’s not guaranteed to succeed. There’s one very simple reason for that- remaking a game, any game, is a tricky business, but it becomes trickier still when the game you’re remaking is as fiercely beloved as the first Dead Space.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Dead Space Remake Will Use Levels Cut From Original

The biggest news out of this month’s EA Play event was easily the reveal of a next-gen Dead Space remake. Developer Motive Studios is rebuilding the horror game from the ground up. You’ll once again play as the unlucky protagonist Isaac Clarke as he takes on a horde of Necromorphs aboard the Ishimura. Most excitingly, though, the remake will include segments of the game cut from the original.
FIFANW Florida Daily News

EA Motive reviving 'Dead Space' franchise | Play life, live games

EA Play Live, the final E3-adjacent video game showcase of the year, took place last week, and honestly, it was a bit meh. The biggest news to come from the roughly 40-minute showcase was the reveal of the "Dead Space" remake. "Dead Space" is a sci-fi horror game released for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC back in 2008.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Problem the Dead Space Remake Really Needs to Fix

Meet Isaac Clarke: engineer, marine, Necromorph killer, and hapless dogsbody to anyone with a communicator. That last part may seem a little harsh given all that Isaac goes through across the course of Dead Space, but it’s the one thing stopping this space-based survival horror from being a truly great game — and it’s something the upcoming remake sorely needs to fix.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

EA Motive’s Dead Space is “a little ways out” just like Skate 4

Like Skate 4 before it, the newly announced Dead Space remake from EA Motive is “a little ways out” according to publisher EA. The news came via a recent earnings call in which EA also acknowledged enthusiasm for the title alongside a “reignited” fanbase for its Mass Effect series via the recently released Legendary Edition.
Video Gameswccftech.com

EA Talks Dead Space Remake; CEO Says There Has Been “Extraordinary Demand to Bring it Back”

According to publisher EA, the recently announced Dead Space Remake has been among the company’s most demanded titles. Developed by EA’s Motive studio, the Dead Space reboot was announced last month, and during EA’s most recent financial earnings call with investors, CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the company’s expectations from the reboot. While no additional details about the title were shared, EA’s CEO did state that the reboot that the demand for a new Dead Space installment has been exceptional.
FIFAdarkhorizons.com

EA Talks “Mass Effect,” “Jedi,” “Dead Space”

Though it’s known for its multiplayer and live service games from “FIFA” to “Battlefield,” Electronic Arts has occasionally dabbled in big-budget single-player titles to some good success when they get it right. One of the most famous examples was the “Mass Effect” trilogy and this May’s remaster of that in...

