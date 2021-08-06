Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Truckee, CA

Slow Food Lake Tahoe offers Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing an Alaskan salmon buying club to the Truckee-Tahoe area, giving locals the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit Slow Food Lake Tahoe will receive 5% of the proceeds to help support the future of their local programs including the Food Bank Garden, providing organic produce for Sierra Community House.

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Truckee, CA
State
Alaska State
Truckee, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaskan Salmon#Food Drink#Slow Food Lake Tahoe#The Food Bank Garden#Sierra Community House#Community Soup Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

How 'Jeopardy!' got the host decision so, so wrong

New York (CNN Business) — I'll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200... In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, "Jeopardy!" announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy