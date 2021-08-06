Slow Food Lake Tahoe offers Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club
Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing an Alaskan salmon buying club to the Truckee-Tahoe area, giving locals the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit Slow Food Lake Tahoe will receive 5% of the proceeds to help support the future of their local programs including the Food Bank Garden, providing organic produce for Sierra Community House.www.sierrasun.com
