Shyamalan’s The Village: An Old Haven From The Modern World

Every time that M. Night Shyamalan pushes me out, he pulls me back with fury. Yes, The Last Airbender and After Earth are two of the worst movies ever made. Glass, while adequate, was a masterclass of Shyamalan’s greatest downfalls in writing, storytelling, and letting his superstar casts read some of the strangest lines ever written. Shyamalan is at his best when he doesn’t care. Split works because James McAvoy is the perfect foil to make up for Shyamalan’s dialogue while ideally selling the absurdity on screen. The Visit worked because there were no big stars in a high-concept horror worthy of the Blumhouse name. None of these are perfect, but after two blockbuster disasters, the director started making the types of strange, flawed, ambitious movies that make him solely unique, and Old is a culmination of Shyamalan in everything it does.