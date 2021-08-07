Cancel
Movies

Shyamalan’s The Village: An Old Haven From The Modern World

The Quietus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of M. Night Shyamalan's new existential horror film Old, the filmmaker's 2004 period thriller The Village has only become more potent in its striking grasp on generational regret, finds Tony Black. In the woods surrounding Covington, Pennsylvania, the fictional setting within M. Night Shyamalan’s 2004 film The...

MoviesTVOvermind

‘Old’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s Audacious Love Letter to Fans

Every time that M. Night Shyamalan pushes me out, he pulls me back with fury. Yes, The Last Airbender and After Earth are two of the worst movies ever made. Glass, while adequate, was a masterclass of Shyamalan’s greatest downfalls in writing, storytelling, and letting his superstar casts read some of the strangest lines ever written. Shyamalan is at his best when he doesn’t care. Split works because James McAvoy is the perfect foil to make up for Shyamalan’s dialogue while ideally selling the absurdity on screen. The Visit worked because there were no big stars in a high-concept horror worthy of the Blumhouse name. None of these are perfect, but after two blockbuster disasters, the director started making the types of strange, flawed, ambitious movies that make him solely unique, and Old is a culmination of Shyamalan in everything it does.
MoviesDaily Advance

M. Night Shyamalan’s 'Old' is new again

My friend Steve has a new neighbor downstairs. She threw a loud party right after moving in. Apartment walls are thin in New York City. It was like being trapped in an echo chamber. Of course, he complained. She showed up the next day with an apology and a gift....
Moviesdequeenbee.com

M. Night Shyamalan: Old is very different from my other films

M. Night Shyamalan says the beach setting made 'Old' different from his previous films. The acclaimed filmmaker has helmed projects such as 'The Sixth Sense' and 'The Village' but was pleased to escape a city setting for his latest flick, which centres on a group of people who rapidly age as they are trapped on a beach.
MoviesNew Scientist

Old review: M. Night Shyamalan's stylish horror of accelerated ageing

Time is definitely not a healer in Old, the latest film from writer, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan, where the bodies of stranded tourists hurtle towards old age at an accelerated rate due to a local geological quirk. This fascinating (and, typically for Shyamalan, high-concept) premise raises all sorts...
MoviesNo Film School

M. Night Shyamalan Breaks Down a Scene from 'Old'

Watch Shyamalan ramp up the tension. When you hear the name M. Night Shyamalan, you know what you're getting. The guy loves a tight genre thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. His name used to be synonymous with twists, but he's transcended that to become someone who usually opens at #1, takes bold chances, and is determined to exhibit some sort of "wow" factor with every one of his titles.
CinemaBlend

After M. Night Shyamalan's Old: 8 Other Great Horror Graphic Novels That Should Get A Movie Adaptation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The recent release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has introduced many American audiences to the story of various beachgoers mysteriously aging rapidly, which French writer Pierre Oscar Levy and Swiss illustrator Frederik Peeters originally dreamed up for their graphic novel Sandcastle in 2013. While the influence of comics on cinema is indisputable with the popularity of superhero movies, it is less often that the medium’s scarier titles get the same treatment, with Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie’s 30 Days of Night, the upcoming adaptation of sci-fi teen drama Black Hole, and the aforementioned latest of the M. Night Shyamalan movies, of course, being prime exceptions. The following are a few other unforgettably chilling horror graphic novels that many readers will agree also deserve to be made into horror movies, such as this recent acclaimed title from DC’s Vertigo Imprint.
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old: What Fans Are Saying About The Director's Latest Twisted Thriller

Are you still checking for wrinkles after your beach time the other day? We can thank the mind of M. Night Shyamalan for that with the release of Old last weekend. The filmmaker behind The Sixth Sense and Signs has delivered a summer thriller about the pitfalls of getting older through the story of a group of vacationers who find themselves rapidly aging on a mysterious beach. Now that theater-going audiences have had a chance to check it out, let’s get into what fans are saying about Old.
MoviesComicBook

Old: M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Possibility of a Sequel

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan introduced audiences to a mysterious and disturbing world with his latest film Old, and while he has previously revisited worlds he's created with earlier films, he recently confirmed that he doesn't have plans to explore a sequel to the horror movie. He did admit, however, that he has an interesting idea on how he could theoretically continue the journey, but also noted that he has other unique ideas he'd be more interested in exploring when it comes to new projects. Old is currently in theaters and his TV series Servant is currently filming its third season.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Others is the definitive ghost movie of the 21st century

There are confident horror movies, and then there’s The Others. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the flexuous ghost story inverts the standard haunted house routine for an effective, dread-filled chiller. Lacking in jump-scares and other cliches, it makes more than a few winks toward the underlying mystery, but none such that rewatches lose their edge.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

Sordid Cinema Podcast #591: M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Isn’t So Bad, Or is it?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Old, the latest thriller from the endlessly inventive — if not always successful — director M. Night Shyamalan, has critics divided. Some argue the film features an intriguing concept, but its execution is extremely flawed. Others call it an entertaining thought exercise from one of Hollywood’s most invigorating filmmakers that is never, not fun. Love him or hate him, as cinephiles, we can at least admire how Shyamalan has adjusted to the ebb and flow of his career by self-financing when the money isn’t there. Old is in every respect, an M. Night film— written, directed, funded, and produced by the man himself— and that folks, is enough reason to spend 60 minutes discussing the movie, even if some of us absolutely hate it.
MoviesThe Quietus

Be Free: The Morose and Joyful Harold And Maude At 50

At once tender and existential, bleak and ecstatic, Hal Ashby's crowning jewel Harold and Maude is as charming and kaleidoscopically impactful today as it was in 1971, finds Rafaela Sales Ross. A pair of impeccably polished shoes comes down a regal wooden staircase. The camera takes its time, refraining from...
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Pat Hitchcock dies aged 93

Alfred Hitchcock's daughter Pat Hitchcock has died at the age of 93. The only child of the legendary director passed away in California on Monday (09.08.21), her daughter Katie O'Connell-Fiala confirmed. Pat appeared in several of her father's films, with small roles in 'Strangers on a Train', 'Psycho' and 'Stage...

