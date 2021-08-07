Cancel
California State

COVID in California: Newsom warns Republican recall challengers will take state 'off a COVID cliff'

By Tal Kopan
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakthrough cases among vaccinated staff are causing some Bay Area restaurants to close. Some residents described their experiences with breakthrough cases to The Chronicle. Testing demand has grown as the surge continues, and this guide explains what has changed and what you need to know. Many people have curtailed their activities as the delta variant spreads; The Chronicle asked 40 locals what they are doing (or avoiding) in terms of activities, and here are their answers.

