The Summer of Sentimental Travel: How Brands Can Bring People Together Again
After a year-long hiatus, summer travel is back in full force this year as vaccination efforts continue and eager travelers hit the road to visit family and friends. More than three in four Americans plan to travel for leisure in the next three months, and they expect to take about two trips on average during this period. Ninety percent of these summer travelers expect at least one trip to be an overnighter, and more than half plan to stay in a hotel. To capitalize on this opportunity, travel brands must make sure their marketing outreach is dialed in to the motivations driving the uptick.martechseries.com
