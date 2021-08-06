The Summer of Sentimental Travel: How Brands Can Bring People Together Again

While the concept of remote working has been around for years, the last year and a half has fast-tracked the dynamics of the traditional work setting with the blend of work from anywhere and in-person office structures. In its fifth year of collaboration, Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, expands its partnership with idea engine, TED, featuring new custom content reflective of the current environment. Designed to continue inspiring innovative thinkers who always seek ways to drive their success, the new content ranges from the art of speaking – whether in a meeting room or in a virtual room – to design tips on how to transform one’s personal space into a creative hub. As part of the collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to access an exclusive experience with TED’s Director of Speaker Coaching through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.