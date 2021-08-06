Cancel
Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

 6 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Morganton, NC
