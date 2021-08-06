Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining in Italy

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNJZv_0bJgGpow00

Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

A so-called “Green Pass” is now required to enter archaeological sites, gyms, theaters, indoor pools and the indoor sections of restaurants, bars and cafes. To obtain a certificate, individuals must show they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the European Union, recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or have negative lab results from a test done within the previous 48 hours.

The government announced the rule on July 22. Some 50 million of Italy's 60 million residents had downloaded the certification by late July.

Vaccine certificates issued by the United States, Canada, Japan and Israel will be accepted for tourists arriving from those countries.

Along the sidewalk flanking Vatican City's walls, visitors to the Vatican Museums - one of the world's most popular attractions - got ready to show their cellphones with their QR certificates to staffers at the entrance. The line moved briskly.

Visitors from France found the new Italian system familiar. Their country has already introduced entrance requirements even tougher than Italy’s since they also apply to outdoor dining,

“It is good for everybody’s safety. It is positive for the economy, too,'' French tourist Alexine Prentignac said.

While many find it convenient to flash their Green Pass on a phone, paper certification is acceptable in Italy. The Vatican Museums website cautioned visitors to have an identity document handy so staff could “verify actual ownership” of the Green Pass. For anyone unwilling or unable to comply, the website offered instructions on how to request a ticket refund.

At Pompeii, one of Italy's most-visited tourist sites, officials teamed up with the city of Naples to offer coronavirus tests during the opening hours of the sprawling park featuring the ancient Roman city's ruins. For now, the tests are being given on an experimental basis, free-of-charge.

During a global emergency like the pandemic, "it’s the task of those who manage a culture site to reconcile as best as possible the needs of health and public safety with our mission to be an inclusive place,″ accessible to all, said Pompeii's director general, Gabriel Zuchtriege.

Business owners quickly wove the change into their customer routines. Fabrizio De Falco, the owner of a cafe near St. Peter’s Basilica with both an outdoor terrace and indoor tables, also regarded it a necessary adjustment during the pandemic.

“It is one more duty. It is an additional workload, but it is worth it if it will get us out from this situation,'' said De Falco.

The Green Pass rule applies to those 12 or older, since children under that age aren't eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

Much of leisure life in Italy during warm months is spent outdoors. Gyms, cinemas and theaters frequently close in August since staff and clients opt for vacations during the month. With air-conditioning still a relatively new phenomenon for many businesses, dining outdoors at trattorias and cafes is a summertime tradition in much of the nation.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose League party is part of Italy's coalition government, had voiced worry that any Green Pass requirements for long-distance travel would discourage domestic and international tourism. The tourist industry accounts for 13% of Italy's GDP.

On Thursday evening, Premier Mario Draghi's Cabinet approved a new rule making such certification obligatory starting on Sept. 1 for those taking flights, high-speed or inter-regional trains or ships sailing between regions. An exception was made for ferries which frequently ply the narrow strait between Sicily and Calabria, a route taken by many commuters and students.

———

AP journalist Paolo Santalucia contributed from Vatican City.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Vatican City#Economy#International Tourism#Covid#Covid#The Vatican Museums#The European Union#Italian#French#The Green Pass#Pompeii#League Party#Cabinet#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
Page Six

Wealthy travelers are starting bidding wars to score Hamptons hotel rooms

The Hamptons are so overbooked this summer, some folks are offering hotels way more than their going room rates to score reservations, sources tell Page Six. Michael Pitsinos, the owner of Naia at the Capri hotel in Southampton, told Page Six the bidding phenomenon is not uncommon. “It’s like ‘Hamptons Hotels Gone Wild’ out here these days,” Pitsinos said, claiming bidders have offered as much as five figures per night. “It’s nearly impossible to get a hotel room on weekends in advance, let alone getting them the same day.”
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

Luxury Hotels Are Building Hundreds of New High-end Vacation Homes — and We Got a Look Inside

When the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami opens in a 100-story tower on Biscayne Bay sometime in the mid 2020s, it'll be one of the tallest hotels in the United States. The downtown skyscraper will turn heads for another reason, too: around 60 percent of the hotel will be private residences that each start at $1 million. That's quite a hotel bill, even for a Waldorf Astoria.
YogaTravelPulse

A Wellness Traveler’s Paradise in the Dominican Republic

Although wellness travel was a rising trend before the pandemic, more and more people are now choosing to put their health first, even on vacation. The days of sipping cocktail after cocktail at the swim-up bar and eating too much delicious food are not going away, but travelers are beginning to also mix in a workout or two and choose healthier options on the menu.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts Grows Luxury & Lifestyle Collection In Montenegro

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is proud to announce a franchise agreement with Celebic Group, one of Montenegro's largest real estate development companies, to open InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj - Montenegro in autumn 2023. The stunning new hotel will be the first for the InterContinental brand in the market, and...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Grows to 25 Resorts in Caribbean, Mexico

All-inclusive resorts are hotter than ever, and since the world’s largest hotel company has made a high-profile entry into the space, the segment is becoming increasingly interesting. The All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio currently includes 25 properties across destinations including Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Mexico; the Dominican Republic; Jamaica and...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Italy Now Requiring COVID ‘Green Pass’ To Access Public Venues

Today begins Italy’s new requirement that people present a ‘Green Pass’—a nationwide digital COVID-19 certificate—to enter public establishments, including indoor eateries, gyms, theatres, museums and various other social spaces. The digital application produces a QR code that’s linked to an individual’s vaccination records, recent test results or records of his...
LifestylePosted by
Variety

Spanish Hotels Spruce Up and Open Doors to Host Productions, Crew

Hollywood’s long-running relationship with Spain is anchored by location production and talent acquisition. As a destination, few countries rival its culture, cuisine and rep for sophisticated relaxation. Wes Anderson and crew will shoot an untitled feature southeast of Madrid in the coming months; both the Sitges (Oct. 7-17) and San Sebastian (Sept. 17-25) film festivals are returning to in-person festival activities; and tourism is on the rebound. Included among recent visitors is Gwyneth Paltrow, who dropped into Barcelona’s tapas stalwart Bar Canete earlier this month. Although COVID shutdowns delayed hotel openings, these new hotels have much to offer those in the entertainment...
WorldSunderland Echo

Travel review: The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

You need to be fully aware of the necessary form-filling and testing and any restrictions you may incur. I had total confidence in my chosen destination of Jersey and my experiences from start-to-finish were nothing less than exceptional. Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands and only 14 miles from...
Public Healthartreview.com

Italy to follow France in requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports for museums

Italy has announced plans to introduce a ‘green pass’ for entry to museums, gyms, restaurants and other indoor activities. Effective 6 August, the pass – which mirrors measures recently approved by the French government – will be available for those who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within the last nine months or who have taken a negative test within the preceding 48 hours.
Home & GardenBrit + Co

Take A Virtual Vacation To The Most Beautiful Hotels Around The World

If there's one thing we love about traveling, it's staying in a beautiful hotel. If you're looking for some inspiration for your travel dream board, look no further than these Instagram-approved stays, both in the US and around the world. Whether you love artsy decor or jaw-dropping scenery, we've got the prettiest picks for you!
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘It is a bit annoying’: Italy’s Covid pass restrictions kick in

The ritual of coffee and breakfast at the bar in Italy has become slightly more complicated as restrictions on unvaccinated citizens kicked in. People can still drink coffee and eat a cornetto, a type of croissant, while standing at the bar or sitting at an outside table without needing to present a so-called green pass. But not if they are seated inside.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Best hotels in York to stay for style and location

A medieval walled city, packed with genuinely unique sights within a compact area – it’s no wonder York is one of the UK’s most popular city breaks. Here are 10 of the more stylish places to stay. The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some...

Comments / 1

Community Policy