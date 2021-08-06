Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

3 ways to support students’ mental and behavioral health this fall

By Andrew Post, Chief Innovation Officer, Head of Behavioral Health, Hazel Health
eSchool Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough no real fault of their own, schools and districts around the nation usually struggle to meet students’ mental and behavioral health needs. The demand for services outstrips their capacity, meaning administrators, counselors, and educators are often left to cobble together solutions while facing time and resource constraints. So, while education leaders make the most of the options available to them, it’s often difficult to help every student needing support.

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Innovation#Virtual Environment#Eschool Media#Hazel Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Denton County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mental Health Summit Addresses Pandemic Effect on Students

With less than a month to go before the start of the upcoming school year, the school districts, cities and hospital systems in Denton County are gathering to discuss the mental health of the county’s young people. “There are going to be some lasting effects of maybe a struggle due...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Addressing mental health needs in students as they return to school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As children get ready to return to school, Fox45 news is focusing on their mental health. The New York Times reports urgent need for children's mental health has been rising for years, and has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jan Winhall, a psychotherapist and adjunct lecturer...
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Struggling With Mental Health? This Mainer’s Online Support Group Could Help

It goes without saying that we've all gone through it in an intense way over the last 16-18 months from the pandemic when it comes to mental health struggles. Whether you've been laid off and stuck on your couch for MONTHS trying to find a new job or even career, but have been striking out. Maybe you were lucky enough to keep your job, but unexpectedly picked up a second job when you were thrust into homeschooling your child(ren) or help a family member out with homeschooling their child(ren). Perhaps you were already battling mental health struggles, but being quarantined for a while early on in the pandemic and stuck at home with your thoughts just amplified the struggle.
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

FMPD officers create mental health support program for comrades

Police officers are one of the first lines of support at the scene of the disaster. It’s part of their job to help families during life-changing emergencies, but after hundreds of those calls, it’s hard for officers to open up about what they’ve been through. In a WINK News exclusive...
Shepherdstown, WVshepherd.edu

Three $5K HEPC grants will support diversity, retention, mental health

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University has received three grants from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) that will help with the university’s diversity and mental health programs. “We are thrilled that Shepherd University has been awarded these three grants from the West Virginia HEPC,” said Holly Morgan Frye,...
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

Wisconsin submits plans to support mental Health, substance use services

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the state will receive nearly $50 million in additional funding from the federal government to address mental health and substance use needs. The funding—part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March—will add $24.6 million to mental health services...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Free mental health support service available at Peer Recovery Zone in Oelwein

The pandemic of the past 18 months has done more than just put people in temporary isolation. For many, mental health issues have come to the forefront. Since last October, a new office to help area residents work through mental health issues and into recovery has been available in Oelwein. The Peer Recovery Zone, located in the lower level of the Saur & Saur building, 120 East Charles St., is a safe and supportive environment in which persons can socialize and work on recovering from their issues.
Mental Healthedgehill.ac.uk

Research exposes gaps in mental health support for frontline nurses during pandemic

New research by Edge Hill University and partners has found gaps in mental health support for frontline nurses and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study was led by Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) health services researcher Dr Nicola Roberts, who is the Principal Investigator in the paper entitled ‘Experiences of nurses caring for respiratory patients during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: an online survey study’.
Mental HealthWMDT.com

Organizations supporting vets, military communities as mental health challenges increase

DELMARVA- Pushing outreach and more opportunities, those are two big goals organizations serving vets and military communities are looking to provide during the pandemic. ” Veterans and their families have experienced even higher levels of social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic than the general population,” Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Armed Service Art Partnership, said.
Mental Healthfullertonobserver.com

FJUHSD Offers Mental Health Services

For the past four years FJUHSD has increasingly focused on social and emotional health and greater overall mental health care by expanding mental health resources, particularly for extreme mental health emergencies through psychologists and suicide prevention resources. Teachers and administrators experienced professional development training about student emotional and mental well-being and the board approved allocating additional resources for social workers and counseling staff providing increased mental health support for students.
Ohio StateLantern

Ohio State partnership offers online mental health support

Beyond Counseling and Consultation Services, Ohio State has added another mental health resource to its list that will allow students to work at a personalized pace this fall semester. SilverCloud, a 24-hour online mental health care platform, became available to students May 18, according to the CCS website. Its different...
Mental Healthquickanddirtytips.com

4 Ways to Invest in Your Mental Health Bank

Just like your bank account balance, your mental health fluctuates depending on what you put into it--and what you take out. In this post, you'll learn how to invest in your personal mental health bank. play. Listen. 4 Ways to Invest in Your Mental Health Bank. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy