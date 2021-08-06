Notice of Expiration of right of Redemption from Tax Sale TO: Ward Richardson, his heirs and assigns, The Person in whose Name the Following Described Property is Assessed TO: Virginia Richardson, her heirs and assigns, The Person in whose Name the Following Described Property is Assessed You, and each of you, are notified that on the 17th day of June, 2019, the following described property, situated in Harrison, County, Iowa, to-wit: A tract of land beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 8, Block 20, thence South 100 feet, thence West 128 feet, thence North 100 feet, thence East 128 feet to place of beginning, all in the Town of Magnolia, Harrison County, Iowa with a street address of 499 Park St., Magnolia, IA, 51550, was sold by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, for the then delinquent real estate taxes against said property to Harrison County, Iowa and a Certificate of Purchase at Tax Sale, Certificate No. 2019-260, was duly issued to Harrison County, Iowa by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, pursuant to said sale, which Certificate is now lawfully held and owned by Ellen Dahl and Jerry Kephart and that the right of redemption will expire and a Deed for said property will be executed and delivered unless redemption from said sale is made within ninety (90) days from the completed service of this Notice. DATED this 2nd day of August, 2021. Ellen Dahl and Jerry Kephart, Tax Sale Purchasers BY: /s/ Judson L. Frisk Judson L. Frisk 207 E. 7th St., P.O. Box 128 Logan, IA, 51546 Phone (712) 644-2833 ATTORNEY FOR ELLEN DAHL AND JERRY KEPHART MVTN 8-4-21.