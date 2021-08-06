Invitation to Comment on a Proposed Wireless Telecommunications Facility Interested persons are invited to comment on the wireless telecommunications project proposed near Merrick Place, Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555 (41º 31’ 52.4” N, 95º 50’ 58.9” W), with respect to impacts on, and specifically, the potential effects to, historic properties located at or near this facility, if any. The project will consist of the construction of a new 300-foot lattice tower (overall height of 306-feet) with the associated compound, equipment and access road. The project will also consist of the installation of three emergency communication antennas and two GPS radio units. Comments regarding potential effects to historic properties should be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to Mr. Andrew Fleming at 8610 Washington Boulevard, Suite 217, Jessup, MD 20794, (301) 776-0500, or afleming@aec-env.com. This notice is provided in accordance with regulations of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 C.F.R. Part 1, Subpart I and Appendices B. MVTN 8-4-21.