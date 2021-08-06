Cancel
Harris County, TX

HCSO: Carjacking leads to chase and crash into pool behind home; armed suspect is on the run

KHOU
 5 days ago

Sheriff’s deputies in north Harris County are looking for the carjacking and chase suspect who ran away from a submerged car early Friday.

It was after 3 a.m. when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to a gas station on Veterans Memorial where a woman reported she was carjacked at gunpoint by two people. While filing the report, the woman saw her vehicle go by, and deputies chased after the suspects.

The pursuit only lasted about five minutes, HCSO said. That’s when the suspects hit a median and crashed through a home’s backyard fence in the 13600 block of Walters . The vehicle then flew into a family’s pool and became submerged.

The suspect who was driving the car got out and ran away, leaving behind the passenger in the submerged vehicle. Deputies broke a window to free that person, who was detained.

PHOTOS: Carjacking, chase ends with crash in backyard pool

Deputies said the driver remained on the run and is believed to be armed.

The family at the home was not hurt. They heard the noise and came outside to find deputies with their guns drawn, KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi reported at the scene.

