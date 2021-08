Suranne Jones is One Of Those Actors. A recognisable presence whose name seems to guarantee quality, whose face on the TV promises the viewer: “This is going to be good.”. Jones, who was born and raised Middleton, Greater Manchester, has been a reliable and frequently electrifying mainstay on British screens for over two decades, after beginning her TV career in earnest on Coronation Street. Since leaving her role as the soap’s Karen McDonald in 2000 – for my money, one of the canonically great soap performances, like if Posh Spice ever trod the cobbles and worked in the knicker factory – she has gone on to fill a varied host of parts in theatre and television, including formidable characters in the high-profile shows Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster (she’ll also head up the much-anticipated Vigil, a BBC drama from the makers of Line of Duty, later this year).