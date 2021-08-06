Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

High School Senior Released Pre-Trial for Alleged Robbery and Firearm Possession

By Stacie Guevara
davisvanguard.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – Soon-to-be high school senior Kamren Robinson allegedly committed a robbery and was found in possession of a firearm Sunday in an Elk Grove smoke shop. Robinson appeared before Commissioner Ken Brody in Sacramento Superior Court Department 62 Monday morning. And, after a thorough review of documents and much thought, Commissioner Brody granted Robertson a pretrial release level two “because he doesn’t have a record.”

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove, CA
Education
City
Elk Grove, CA
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....

Comments / 0

Community Policy