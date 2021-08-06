High School Senior Released Pre-Trial for Alleged Robbery and Firearm Possession
SACRAMENTO, CA – Soon-to-be high school senior Kamren Robinson allegedly committed a robbery and was found in possession of a firearm Sunday in an Elk Grove smoke shop. Robinson appeared before Commissioner Ken Brody in Sacramento Superior Court Department 62 Monday morning. And, after a thorough review of documents and much thought, Commissioner Brody granted Robertson a pretrial release level two “because he doesn’t have a record.”www.davisvanguard.org
