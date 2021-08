By: Elliott D. Pollack - The Monday Morning Quarterback PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- All eyes were on the latest Fed meeting that was held last week. The overall message was optimism for the ongoing recovery with steady and substantial progress but keeping a watchful eye on the labor market and inflation. The Fed also voted to continue their course in encouraging economic growth by keeping interest rates near zero and continuing government-backed bond purchases at the current level of about $120 billion per month. If the economy continues its pace of recovery, expect the Fed to first start to taper the bond buying program over time. Despite recent inflation being higher than desired, interest rates are most likely to stay at their current level for quite some time. The Fed would like the U.S. to reach full employment before touching interest rates, which is currently expected in 2023. Locally, the Phoenix Metro area continues to lead all metropolitan areas in terms of home price increases according to Case-Shiller. Also, air traffic continues to trend toward full recovery. June’s performance was 230% above last year but still 5% below June 2019 levels. Year-to-date performance also still lags 2019 performance. U.S. Snapshot: