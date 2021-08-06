Cancel
U.S. Job Growth Will Give The Dollar A New Shine

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s jobs day on markets. The US publishes its monthly jobs growth estimate. This indicator could regain its lost glory this month as the economic indicator that provokes the most volatility in the markets. Strong data this time will confirm an imminent tightening of the Fed's monetary policy, then risk triggering a significant reassessment of the value and prospects on the financial markets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Interest Rates#Fed#Adp#Ism
