How the Braves’ ‘really weird’ six-run inning happened

Smyly allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Smyly was gifted a 5-1 lead by the midpoint of the game, though he failed to record an out in the bottom of the fifth inning and failed to qualify for the win. Though he survived without a disastrous final line, Smyly allowed multiple runners to reach base in all but one of the frames he worked. He covered at least five innings in six consecutive starts spanning from June 13 to July 18, though he has now lasted only four frames in two consecutive starts. With the disappointing outing, Smyly now owns a 4.40 ERA with an 83:34 K:BB across 92 innings for the season.