Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How the Braves’ ‘really weird’ six-run inning happened

By Tim Tucker
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning Thursday night to turn a 4-2 deficit into an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The wildly improbable rally was accomplished with three hits and five consecutive walks, four of them with the bases loaded. “That was really weird, I’m...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Braves 4#Braves 5#Braves 6#Cardinals 4#Braves 7#Adrianza#Braves 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBFanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What if this trade the Braves offered the Yankees had been accepted?

One of the most famous (or infamous) trade proposals in Braves history turns five years old this year, and with both teams looking like massive disappointments in mid-July, I figured I’d re-visit the proposal that almost shook up both organizations in a massive way and break down the ensuing ripple effect. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Braves almost traded half of their roster to the Yankees in exchange for a ton of top prospects.
MLBTalking Chop

Freddie Freeman leaves Saturday’s game

Freddie Freeman left Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning. Freeman flew out to center in the first and was then replaced in the lineup by Ehire Adrianza with Austin Riley moving across the diamond. The Braves announced that Freeman left the game as a precaution due to an upper respiratory infection.
MLBFanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBFOX Sports

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves make a multitude of roster moves ahead of series versus Reds

After making a fairly prudent signing to bring back Shane Greene for a little over $1 million this season, his second extended stay in Atlanta is already over:. Chase actually talked about AJ Minter coming back yesterday, and while I didn’t expect it to be this soon, there was no doubt in my mind we would see Minter again in 2021. The key is building up his confidence and not throwing him into the fire immediately. Shane Greene posted an 8.47 ERA and a 1.824 WHIP over 17 innings with the Braves, and I actually predicted this exact outcome before Atlanta even signed him back in May:
MLBthesalemnewsonline.com

Five-run first inning for Braves sinks Cardinals in Lester's debut

Debut dud: Braves thump newcomer Lester for five runs in the first, coast to 6-1 win over Cards. Atlanta's first five batters score, four before the Cardinals lefty can get his first out, and the offense never arrives. Lester allows six, gets through five innings.
MLBjacksonprogress-argus.com

Braves run winning streak to 4 by beating Nationals

Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman combined to drive in five runs and spark the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday and extend their winning streak to four games. Duvall, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Drew Smyly: Uninspiring four innings

Smyly allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Smyly was gifted a 5-1 lead by the midpoint of the game, though he failed to record an out in the bottom of the fifth inning and failed to qualify for the win. Though he survived without a disastrous final line, Smyly allowed multiple runners to reach base in all but one of the frames he worked. He covered at least five innings in six consecutive starts spanning from June 13 to July 18, though he has now lasted only four frames in two consecutive starts. With the disappointing outing, Smyly now owns a 4.40 ERA with an 83:34 K:BB across 92 innings for the season.
MLBChippewa Herald

Down 4-0 in first inning, Brewers roar back to beat Braves

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Brewers are playing so well they’re not even fazed by a first-inning, four-run deficit. Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night.
MLBMLB

New guys propel Braves to 'really good win'

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson were brought to Atlanta to do more than help the Braves finally win consecutive games again. But to satisfy their ultimate goals they did first have to realize this minor accomplishment. Soler homered for a second straight night, Duvall drilled...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves rally with a six-run 8th to sweep Cardinals

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep. The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of...
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Freddy Tarnok tosses six scoreless innings

It was a big day in the Atlanta Braves system for debuts, as six draftees made their first professional appearances for Augusta or Rome. Freddy Tarnok had the day’s biggest performance in an offensively-challenged evening, going six scoreless innings to prove he can pitch big games even when his stuff is off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy