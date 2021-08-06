Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Gladys Thomas Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

Gladys Jane Christensen Wester Thomas passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.

Gladys was born April 28, 1941, in Atlantic, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred L. Christensen and Rosie O. (Harmsen) Christensen Dietz. Gladys attended Atlantic schools and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, and lived her life in Atlantic.

On August 24, 1958, Gladys was united in marriage to Eric E. Wester at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. To this union three children were born: Rodney, Linda and Brenda. Eric passed away November 4, 1984, after 26 years of marriage.

Gladys then was united in marriage to James H. Thomas on April 12, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. James passed away January 4, 2018, after 27 years of marriage.

Gladys worked as a waitress for a few years, then worked at Waltons, Ebcore, and Beaudines. Later she went to work for Glacier Vandervell and was there for 27 years. She retired for one year when she then started as Camp Host at Lake Anita State Park for 8 1/2 years.

Gladys enjoyed the Sunday morning breakfast with a group of family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husbands, Eric E. Wester and James H. Thomas; parents, Alfred and Rosie Harmsen Christensen Dietz; step father, Robert Dietz; parents-in-law, Buren and Cora Wester; Grandparents, Jim and Anna Christensen and John and Matilda Harmsen; son, Rodney Wester; granddaughter, Ashly Ann Fay; grandson, Brian Eric Claussen; great-granddaughter, Payton Rose; brother, Roger Christensen; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wester; parents-in-law, Harry and Hazel Thomas; sisters-in-law, Helen Russell, Fay Smith, Maxine Carroll, Lucille Yoakum, Dorothy Riley, June Nickolish; brothers-in-law, Richard Thomas, Printess Russell, Merle Smith, Ron Carroll, Paul Yoakum, Rudy Nickolish and Clarence Rile; and aunt, Lil Butcher.

Surviving Gladys are her daughters, Linda (Brett) Fay and Brenda Buboltz (and friend Derald Andersen); step sons, Greg (Marsha) Thomas and Rodney Thomas; step daughter, Kerri (Jayson) Waller; step grandsons, Jake (Jessica) Thomas and Trenton Waller; step granddaughter, Haily Waller; grandsons, Bradly Claussen, Josh Larsen and Steven Fay; granddaughter, Jennifer Claussen; sister-in-law, Mary Christensen; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Millie and Kasen; one step great-granddaughter, Clair Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation with family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa. A lunch will follow the funeral service and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis after the lunch.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Lewis, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Obituaries
City
Nashua, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Paul
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Rodney Thomas
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood Cemetery#The Little Brown Church#Hockenberry Family Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....

Comments / 0

Community Policy