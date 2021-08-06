Gladys Thomas Obituary

Gladys Jane Christensen Wester Thomas passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.

Gladys was born April 28, 1941, in Atlantic, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred L. Christensen and Rosie O. (Harmsen) Christensen Dietz. Gladys attended Atlantic schools and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, and lived her life in Atlantic.

On August 24, 1958, Gladys was united in marriage to Eric E. Wester at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. To this union three children were born: Rodney, Linda and Brenda. Eric passed away November 4, 1984, after 26 years of marriage.

Gladys then was united in marriage to James H. Thomas on April 12, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. James passed away January 4, 2018, after 27 years of marriage.

Gladys worked as a waitress for a few years, then worked at Waltons, Ebcore, and Beaudines. Later she went to work for Glacier Vandervell and was there for 27 years. She retired for one year when she then started as Camp Host at Lake Anita State Park for 8 1/2 years.

Gladys enjoyed the Sunday morning breakfast with a group of family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husbands, Eric E. Wester and James H. Thomas; parents, Alfred and Rosie Harmsen Christensen Dietz; step father, Robert Dietz; parents-in-law, Buren and Cora Wester; Grandparents, Jim and Anna Christensen and John and Matilda Harmsen; son, Rodney Wester; granddaughter, Ashly Ann Fay; grandson, Brian Eric Claussen; great-granddaughter, Payton Rose; brother, Roger Christensen; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wester; parents-in-law, Harry and Hazel Thomas; sisters-in-law, Helen Russell, Fay Smith, Maxine Carroll, Lucille Yoakum, Dorothy Riley, June Nickolish; brothers-in-law, Richard Thomas, Printess Russell, Merle Smith, Ron Carroll, Paul Yoakum, Rudy Nickolish and Clarence Rile; and aunt, Lil Butcher.

Surviving Gladys are her daughters, Linda (Brett) Fay and Brenda Buboltz (and friend Derald Andersen); step sons, Greg (Marsha) Thomas and Rodney Thomas; step daughter, Kerri (Jayson) Waller; step grandsons, Jake (Jessica) Thomas and Trenton Waller; step granddaughter, Haily Waller; grandsons, Bradly Claussen, Josh Larsen and Steven Fay; granddaughter, Jennifer Claussen; sister-in-law, Mary Christensen; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Millie and Kasen; one step great-granddaughter, Clair Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation with family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa. A lunch will follow the funeral service and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis after the lunch.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.