It’s not uncommon for fans to recognize big moments and anniversaries related to the musicians, actors, movies or TV shows they love the most. Potterheads, however, have taken their annual celebrations to an elite level. They commemorate the Battle of Hogwarts, shout out their favorite characters on their birthdays and, of course, honor important milestones for The Boy Who Lived. This weekend was no different -- Harry Potter fans took to Twitter to celebrate what would be the beloved protagonist’s 41st birthday.