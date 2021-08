For the 2021 Notre Dame football team to return to the CFP, it will have to be all hands on deck, including a big season from an X-Factor. The starting quarterback position for the Notre Dame football team is still up for grabs, though we will get a better idea of who the starter will be in a week or so. Right now, the lead candidate for the role is Jack Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin who has appeared to do everything right since landing in South Bend.