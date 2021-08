(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed for the third straight day on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, on rising oil prices and optimism on the outlook for interest rates after data showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation suggested the Fed might not be in a hurry to tighten policy for now. Traders also remained concerned about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the region. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.