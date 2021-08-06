Do You Actually Have a Millionaire Mindset? Let's Find Out
You know the recipe for becoming a millionaire — invest early and consistently. Make savings a priority. But there's more to a millionaire mindset than doggedly saving over time. You might have already read about the millionaire mindset and tried to emulate it. It doesn't hurt to repeat these reminders, particularly because we can all change for the better. Especially when we're working toward specific goals like big money goals.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0