College football coaching jobs showdown: Michigan vs. Penn State

The tricky part when comparing two college football coaching jobs is to avoid familiar pairings. The objective is to truly evaluate jobs that belong on the same tier. For example, Ohio State and Michigan are reflexively grouped because of their storied rivalry, on-field history and, among other things, great coaches such as Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler. But when it comes to coaching jobs in 2021, there's no comparison. Ohio State is in a different class. This doesn't mean Michigan is a bad job. Michigan is, in fact, a very good job. But a full breakdown of those two positions is a waste.