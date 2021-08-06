Cancel
University of Missouri Business College gets $5 million gift

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) The University of Missouri has received a $5 million gift that will be used to support students studying at the Trulaske College of Business. The university announced Thursday the gift will establish the Allen Access Program to provide scholarships and programs for business students in need. The donation is split between $3 million from Pinney Allen and her husband, Charles Miller III, and $2 million from the estate of Allen’s brother, W.D Allen, for whom the program is named.

